Karate Combat Price Today

The live Karate Combat (KARATE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current KARATE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KARATE.

Karate Combat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,118,456, with a circulating supply of 66.65B KARATE. During the last 24 hours, KARATE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00653664, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KARATE moved +0.06% in the last hour and -0.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Karate Combat (KARATE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Circulation Supply 66.65B 66.65B 66.65B Total Supply 110,000,000,000.0 110,000,000,000.0 110,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Karate Combat is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KARATE is 66.65B, with a total supply of 110000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.85M.