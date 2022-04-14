KAP Games (KAP) Tokenomics
What is the KAP Games?
KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide.
Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg
KAP Games Highlights:
-
100+ listed games on www.kap.gg
-
KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg
-
KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios
-
Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility:
-
Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games
-
Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount
-
Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts
-
Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg
KAP Games (KAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KAP Games (KAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.