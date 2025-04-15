KanzzAI Price (KAAI)
The live price of KanzzAI (KAAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.77K USD. KAAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KanzzAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KanzzAI price change within the day is -0.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KAAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAAI price information.
During today, the price change of KanzzAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KanzzAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KanzzAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KanzzAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-64.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+123.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KanzzAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.70%
-21.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KanzzAI is an AI-driven ecosystem that merges artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to deliver innovative tools and services. The platform allows users to create custom AI chatbots and agents, automate tasks, analyze data, and engage with audiences across various channels. KanzzAI aims to simplify AI adoption by providing intuitive solutions for businesses, developers, and individuals, making advanced AI technology more accessible and impactful. Its ecosystem also includes a terminal for managing AI tools, staking, and revenue-sharing opportunities in $ETH and $TAO, empowering users to earn while building with AI.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KAAI to VND
₫--
|1 KAAI to AUD
A$--
|1 KAAI to GBP
￡--
|1 KAAI to EUR
€--
|1 KAAI to USD
$--
|1 KAAI to MYR
RM--
|1 KAAI to TRY
₺--
|1 KAAI to JPY
¥--
|1 KAAI to RUB
₽--
|1 KAAI to INR
₹--
|1 KAAI to IDR
Rp--
|1 KAAI to KRW
₩--
|1 KAAI to PHP
₱--
|1 KAAI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KAAI to BRL
R$--
|1 KAAI to CAD
C$--
|1 KAAI to BDT
৳--
|1 KAAI to NGN
₦--
|1 KAAI to UAH
₴--
|1 KAAI to VES
Bs--
|1 KAAI to PKR
Rs--
|1 KAAI to KZT
₸--
|1 KAAI to THB
฿--
|1 KAAI to TWD
NT$--
|1 KAAI to AED
د.إ--
|1 KAAI to CHF
Fr--
|1 KAAI to HKD
HK$--
|1 KAAI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KAAI to MXN
$--