Kangarhold (KANGA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.23% Price Change (1D) -2.90% Price Change (7D) -3.50% Price Change (7D) -3.50%

Kangarhold (KANGA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KANGA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KANGA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KANGA has changed by +0.23% over the past hour, -2.90% over 24 hours, and -3.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kangarhold (KANGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.95K$ 5.95K $ 5.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.95K$ 5.95K $ 5.95K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,988,623.181456 999,988,623.181456 999,988,623.181456

The current Market Cap of Kangarhold is $ 5.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KANGA is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999988623.181456. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.95K.