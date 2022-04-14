KANDO AI (KANDO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KANDO AI (KANDO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KANDO AI (KANDO) Information KANDO AI Coin is an innovative AI-based meme project built on the Solana blockchain, rapidly establishing itself as a leader in the meme coin space within this ecosystem. Leveraging the speed and efficiency of Solana, KANDO AI Coin integrates artificial intelligence technology to create dynamic and engaging meme content, allowing it to stand out in the highly competitive world of meme coins. As the meme leader on the Solana blockchain, KANDO AI Coin combines humor, technology, and community-driven initiatives to build a strong following. Its unique blend of AI-powered features, fast transactions, and meme-driven culture positions KANDO AI Coin as a prominent player in the evolving landscape of digital currencies and decentralized finance. Official Website: https://www.kandoai.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.kandoai.xyz/KANDO_WHITE_PAPER.pdf

KANDO AI (KANDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KANDO AI (KANDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.82K $ 12.82K $ 12.82K Total Supply: $ 15.00B $ 15.00B $ 15.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.12B $ 1.12B $ 1.12B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 172.02K $ 172.02K $ 172.02K All-Time High: $ 0.00069973 $ 0.00069973 $ 0.00069973 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000023 $ 0.0000023 $ 0.0000023 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about KANDO AI (KANDO) price

KANDO AI (KANDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KANDO AI (KANDO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KANDO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KANDO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KANDO's tokenomics, explore KANDO token's live price!

