Kalshi PreStocks Price Today

The live Kalshi PreStocks (KALSHI) price today is $ 812.22, with a 10.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current KALSHI to USD conversion rate is $ 812.22 per KALSHI.

Kalshi PreStocks currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,065,594, with a circulating supply of 1.31K KALSHI. During the last 24 hours, KALSHI traded between $ 732.77 (low) and $ 812.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 828.76, while the all-time low was $ 350.97.

In short-term performance, KALSHI moved +10.81% in the last hour and +11.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 224.92.

Kalshi PreStocks (KALSHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Volume (24H) $ 224.92$ 224.92 $ 224.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Circulation Supply 1.31K 1.31K 1.31K Total Supply 1,311.997405906 1,311.997405906 1,311.997405906

The current Market Cap of Kalshi PreStocks is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 224.92. The circulating supply of KALSHI is 1.31K, with a total supply of 1311.997405906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.