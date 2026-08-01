Kaleido Price Today

The live Kaleido (KALEIDO) price today is $ 3.81, with a 5.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current KALEIDO to USD conversion rate is $ 3.81 per KALEIDO.

Kaleido currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,608.77, with a circulating supply of 4.61K KALEIDO. During the last 24 hours, KALEIDO traded between $ 3.65 (low) and $ 4.08 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 204.97, while the all-time low was $ 3.53.

In short-term performance, KALEIDO moved -0.63% in the last hour and -18.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 473.86.

Kaleido (KALEIDO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.61K$ 17.61K $ 17.61K Volume (24H) $ 473.86$ 473.86 $ 473.86 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.61K$ 17.61K $ 17.61K Circulation Supply 4.61K 4.61K 4.61K Total Supply 4,613.489613461926 4,613.489613461926 4,613.489613461926

The current Market Cap of Kaleido is $ 17.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 473.86. The circulating supply of KALEIDO is 4.61K, with a total supply of 4613.489613461926. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.61K.