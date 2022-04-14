Kafenio Coin (KFN) Information

Kafenio Coin is a PoS coin and masternode coin. PoS/Staking allows holders of KFN to earn reward coins simply by holding a number of KAFENIO coins (to stake) in their wallet, or create KFN masternode to get stable reward. Our project has developed from a project with the community until now We accept orders for making coin blockchain for anyone who wants to have their own coin with their own name! Users can pay using their KFN coins, or USDT. Coffee and friends, coffee and work, coffee and snacks, coffee to go and NOW coffee to digitally trade called KAFENIO