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The live Kadena price today is 0.00455948 USD.KDA market cap is 1,543,732 USD. Track real-time KDA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Kadena price today is 0.00455948 USD.KDA market cap is 1,543,732 USD. Track real-time KDA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Kadena Logo

Kadena Price (KDA)

Unlisted

1 KDA to USD Live Price:

$0.00455925
$0.00455925$0.00455925
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kadena (KDA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:06:57 (UTC+8)

Kadena Price Today

The live Kadena (KDA) price today is $ 0.00455948, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current KDA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00455948 per KDA.

Kadena currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,543,732, with a circulating supply of 338.59M KDA. During the last 24 hours, KDA traded between $ 0.00441997 (low) and $ 0.00471535 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.64, while the all-time low was $ 0.0033634.

In short-term performance, KDA moved +0.00% in the last hour and -4.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.66K.

Kadena (KDA) Market Information

$ 1.54M
$ 1.54M$ 1.54M

$ 4.66K
$ 4.66K$ 4.66K

$ 1.54M
$ 1.54M$ 1.54M

338.59M
338.59M 338.59M

338,586,083.5196
338,586,083.5196 338,586,083.5196

The current Market Cap of Kadena is $ 1.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.66K. The circulating supply of KDA is 338.59M, with a total supply of 338586083.5196. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.54M.

Kadena Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00441997
$ 0.00441997$ 0.00441997
24H Low
$ 0.00471535
$ 0.00471535$ 0.00471535
24H High

$ 0.00441997
$ 0.00441997$ 0.00441997

$ 0.00471535
$ 0.00471535$ 0.00471535

$ 27.64
$ 27.64$ 27.64

$ 0.0033634
$ 0.0033634$ 0.0033634

+0.00%

-2.80%

-4.69%

-4.69%

Kadena (KDA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.000131691929920453.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.0002696166.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.0016086191.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ +0.000000001574433195.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000131691929920453-2.80%
30 Days$ -0.0002696166-5.91%
60 Days$ -0.0016086191-35.28%
90 Days$ +0.000000001574433195+0.00%

Price Prediction for Kadena

Kadena (KDA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KDA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kadena (KDA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kadena could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kadena will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KDA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kadena Price Prediction.

What is Kadena (KDA)

Kadena is launching one of the world’s first true scalable blockchains ready for applications.

Kadena’s public blockchain is a braided, high-throughput Proof of Work system that runs Chainweb, a protocol that delivers security and throughput. The Kadena network will unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena enterprise software is in use today by major companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance while allowing builders with a vision to skip straight from idea to product. With the launch of Kadena’s public chain, this system will support blockchain application development, from private to public and everywhere in between.

Kadena is solving the problems of Ethereum and is delivering features today that other blockchains have only begun to include on their roadmaps, including Formal Verification, interoperability, scalability, and more.

Kadena is live and ready for immediate deployment of production blockchain applications.

The Kadena token (KDA) is a digital currency that is used to pay for computation on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the token in which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

Applications processing volumes of transactions on the high-throughput, scalable Kadena network will execute their smart contract code using the native Kadena token. As more applications join or interoperate with the Kadena network, the number of smart contracts executed grows, as does the utility of the Kadena token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Kadena

What is Kadena about?

Kadena is launching one of the world’s first true scalable blockchains ready for applications. Kadena’s public blockchain is a braided, high-throughput Proof of Work system that runs Chainweb, a protocol that delivers security and throughput. The Kadena network will unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

What makes Kadena unique?

Kadena is solving the problems of Ethereum and is delivering features today that other blockchains have only begun to include on their roadmaps, including Formal Verification, interoperability, scalability, and more. Kadena is live and ready for immediate deployment of production blockchain applications.

What's the history of Kadena?

Kadena enterprise software is in use today by major companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance while allowing builders with a vision to skip straight from idea to product. With the launch of Kadena’s public chain, this system will support blockchain application development, from private to public and everywhere in between.

What's next for Kadena?

Applications processing volumes of transactions on the high-throughput, scalable Kadena network will execute their smart contract code using the native Kadena token. As more applications join or interoperate with the Kadena network, the number of smart contracts executed grows, as does the utility of the Kadena token.

What can Kadena be used for?

The Kadena token (KDA) is a digital currency that is used to pay for computation on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the token in which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

What is the current price of Kadena?

Kadena is trading at £0.0033602962285025400000, representing a price movement of -2.80% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does KDA compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -2.80% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If KDA is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Kadena performing compared to Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Kadena Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Proof of Work (PoW),Made in USA,CoinList Launchpad tokens?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Kadena Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Proof of Work (PoW),Made in USA,CoinList Launchpad segment, KDA demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Kadena's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £1137716.76099438600000 positions KDA at rank #2332, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.0032574785986766850000 to £0.0034751710328961750000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is KDA trading?

Kadena has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact KDA's valuation?

With 338586083.5196 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kadena

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:06:57 (UTC+8)

Kadena (KDA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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