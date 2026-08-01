What is Kadena about?

Kadena is launching one of the world’s first true scalable blockchains ready for applications. Kadena’s public blockchain is a braided, high-throughput Proof of Work system that runs Chainweb, a protocol that delivers security and throughput. The Kadena network will unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

What makes Kadena unique?

Kadena is solving the problems of Ethereum and is delivering features today that other blockchains have only begun to include on their roadmaps, including Formal Verification, interoperability, scalability, and more. Kadena is live and ready for immediate deployment of production blockchain applications.

What's the history of Kadena?

Kadena enterprise software is in use today by major companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance while allowing builders with a vision to skip straight from idea to product. With the launch of Kadena’s public chain, this system will support blockchain application development, from private to public and everywhere in between.

What's next for Kadena?

Applications processing volumes of transactions on the high-throughput, scalable Kadena network will execute their smart contract code using the native Kadena token. As more applications join or interoperate with the Kadena network, the number of smart contracts executed grows, as does the utility of the Kadena token.

What can Kadena be used for?

The Kadena token (KDA) is a digital currency that is used to pay for computation on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the token in which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

What is the current price of Kadena?

Kadena is trading at £0.0033602962285025400000, representing a price movement of -2.80% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does KDA compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -2.80% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If KDA is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Kadena performing compared to Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Kadena Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Proof of Work (PoW),Made in USA,CoinList Launchpad tokens?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Kadena Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Proof of Work (PoW),Made in USA,CoinList Launchpad segment, KDA demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Kadena's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £1137716.76099438600000 positions KDA at rank #2332, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.0032574785986766850000 to £0.0034751710328961750000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is KDA trading?

Kadena has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact KDA's valuation?

With 338586083.5196 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.