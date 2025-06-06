Kabosu on SOL Price (KABOSU)
The live price of Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 62.73K USD. KABOSU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kabosu on SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kabosu on SOL price change within the day is -2.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Kabosu on SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kabosu on SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kabosu on SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kabosu on SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-63.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kabosu on SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-2.88%
-22.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kabosu, a Shiba Inu, became an internet sensation with her distinctive expression, inspiring the "Doge" meme and the creation of Dogecoin. Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2010, Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013. Despite her fame, Kabosu lived a quiet life with Sato. Her recent passing has been met with global tributes, highlighting her impact on pop culture and digital currency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
