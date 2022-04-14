Kabosu ERC20 (KABOSU) Information

Kabosu, The Dogecoin Dog. Making Memes Great Again.

Kabosu embodies the original meme coin spirit — the energy, humor, and community that started it all. There’s no better way to recapture the magic and joy of meme coins than with the very symbol that sparked this entire phenomenon.

The legendary dog, the original meme, the face recognized by millions around the globe — Kabosu is the perfect icon to lead Ethereum back to fun. It is symbolic to us all, and has impacted so many of our lives. It is universally understood, as all good memes should be.