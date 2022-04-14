Discover key insights into Kabila (KBL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Kabila (KBL) Information

Kabila is the leading NFT hub on Hedera, providing an All-in-One Web3 platform that enables creators, brands, and communities to leverage NFTs to crowdfund their projects, unlocking new opportunities for fundraising and monetization.

The platform offers everything needed to create, launch, and manage a tokenized community.

Kabila’s ecosystem includes a non-custodial wallet, an NFT marketplace, NFT creation tools, a self-service launchpad, and token-gated spaces called Plazas, for social monetization and true community ownership.

The $KBL token serves as the native utility token within the Kabila ecosystem.