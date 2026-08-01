K9 Finance DAO Price Today

The live K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNINE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KNINE.

K9 Finance DAO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 281,777, with a circulating supply of 701.98B KNINE. During the last 24 hours, KNINE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KNINE moved +0.13% in the last hour and -4.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 281.78K$ 281.78K $ 281.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 401.40K$ 401.40K $ 401.40K Circulation Supply 701.98B 701.98B 701.98B Total Supply 999,999,999,999.0 999,999,999,999.0 999,999,999,999.0

The current Market Cap of K9 Finance DAO is $ 281.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KNINE is 701.98B, with a total supply of 999999999999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 401.40K.