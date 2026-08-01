K9 Price Today

The live K9 (K9) price today is $ 0, with a 10.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current K9 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per K9.

K9 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 336,761, with a circulating supply of 1.12B K9. During the last 24 hours, K9 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, K9 moved +0.13% in the last hour and -59.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.47K.

K9 (K9) Market Information

Market Cap $ 336.76K$ 336.76K $ 336.76K Volume (24H) $ 4.47K$ 4.47K $ 4.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 336.76K$ 336.76K $ 336.76K Circulation Supply 1.12B 1.12B 1.12B Total Supply 1,123,000,000.0 1,123,000,000.0 1,123,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of K9 is $ 336.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.47K. The circulating supply of K9 is 1.12B, with a total supply of 1123000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 336.76K.