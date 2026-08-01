Justice for Wang Wang Price Today

The live Justice for Wang Wang (旺旺) price today is $ 0, with a 23.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current 旺旺 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 旺旺.

Justice for Wang Wang currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 219,002, with a circulating supply of 999.83M 旺旺. During the last 24 hours, 旺旺 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00135092, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 旺旺 moved -8.58% in the last hour and -45.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.76K.

Justice for Wang Wang (旺旺) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.00K$ 219.00K $ 219.00K Volume (24H) $ 45.76K$ 45.76K $ 45.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.00K$ 219.00K $ 219.00K Circulation Supply 999.83M 999.83M 999.83M Total Supply 999,829,892.075419 999,829,892.075419 999,829,892.075419

The current Market Cap of Justice for Wang Wang is $ 219.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.76K. The circulating supply of 旺旺 is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999829892.075419. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.00K.