How much is just memecoin worth right now?

just memecoin is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -3.59% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MEMECOIN going up or down today?

MEMECOIN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is just memecoin today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MEMECOIN.

What makes just memecoin different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, MEMECOIN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MEMECOIN exists in the market?

There are 992917361.097781 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is just memecoin's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.04071433690846200000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.