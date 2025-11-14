Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.77K $ 20.77K $ 20.77K Total Supply: $ 772.49M $ 772.49M $ 772.49M Circulating Supply: $ 772.49M $ 772.49M $ 772.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.77K $ 20.77K $ 20.77K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI) price Buy JUNI Now!

Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI) Information Juni was brought to life by the Virtuals protocol and now resides on the Base Chain. Unlike your typical AI agent, Juni evolves through the community's input! Anyone can purchase her token and actively contribute to shaping her development. She will be a one-of-a-kind, community-driven personality. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/6352

Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Just Juni by Virtuals (JUNI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUNI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUNI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JUNI's tokenomics, explore JUNI token's live price!

