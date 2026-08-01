just a memecoin Price Today

The live just a memecoin (MEMECOIN) price today is $ 0.00168964, with a 10.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEMECOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00168964 per MEMECOIN.

just a memecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,689,705, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M MEMECOIN. During the last 24 hours, MEMECOIN traded between $ 0.00159524 (low) and $ 0.00194331 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01603038, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MEMECOIN moved -0.76% in the last hour and +49.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.18K.

just a memecoin (MEMECOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.69M$ 1.69M $ 1.69M Volume (24H) $ 38.18K$ 38.18K $ 38.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.69M$ 1.69M $ 1.69M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,997,086.949458 999,997,086.949458 999,997,086.949458

The current Market Cap of just a memecoin is $ 1.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.18K. The circulating supply of MEMECOIN is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997086.949458. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.69M.