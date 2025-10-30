Just a Circle (CRCL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00426581$ 0.00426581 $ 0.00426581 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.18% Price Change (1D) -6.59% Price Change (7D) +28.68% Price Change (7D) +28.68%

Just a Circle (CRCL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CRCL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CRCL's all-time high price is $ 0.00426581, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CRCL has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, -6.59% over 24 hours, and +28.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just a Circle (CRCL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 111.16K$ 111.16K $ 111.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.16K$ 111.16K $ 111.16K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,895,302.94433 999,895,302.94433 999,895,302.94433

The current Market Cap of Just a Circle is $ 111.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRCL is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999895302.94433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.16K.