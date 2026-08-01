Just a Black Rock on Base Price Today

The live Just a Black Rock on Base (ROCK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROCK.

Just a Black Rock on Base currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 64,270, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ROCK. During the last 24 hours, ROCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0058743, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROCK moved -- in the last hour and -2.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Just a Black Rock on Base (ROCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.27K$ 64.27K $ 64.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.27K$ 64.27K $ 64.27K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Just a Black Rock on Base is $ 64.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROCK is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.27K.