JupUSD Price Today

The live JupUSD (JUPUSD) price today is $ 0.999143, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUPUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999143 per JUPUSD.

JupUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 48,388,685, with a circulating supply of 48.43M JUPUSD. During the last 24 hours, JUPUSD traded between $ 0.998732 (low) and $ 0.999459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.023, while the all-time low was $ 0.124871.

In short-term performance, JUPUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.21M.

JupUSD (JUPUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.39M$ 48.39M $ 48.39M Volume (24H) $ 7.21M$ 7.21M $ 7.21M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.39M$ 48.39M $ 48.39M Circulation Supply 48.43M 48.43M 48.43M Total Supply 48,428,272.221828 48,428,272.221828 48,428,272.221828

The current Market Cap of JupUSD is $ 48.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.21M. The circulating supply of JUPUSD is 48.43M, with a total supply of 48428272.221828. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.39M.