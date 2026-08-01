Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token Price Today

The live Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token (JLP) price today is $ 3.68, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current JLP to USD conversion rate is $ 3.68 per JLP.

Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 775,487,285, with a circulating supply of 210.63M JLP. During the last 24 hours, JLP traded between $ 3.63 (low) and $ 3.68 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.146839.

In short-term performance, JLP moved +0.16% in the last hour and +1.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.63M.

Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token (JLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 775.49M$ 775.49M $ 775.49M Volume (24H) $ 2.63M$ 2.63M $ 2.63M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 775.49M$ 775.49M $ 775.49M Circulation Supply 210.63M 210.63M 210.63M Total Supply 210,631,361.714141 210,631,361.714141 210,631,361.714141

The current Market Cap of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token is $ 775.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.63M. The circulating supply of JLP is 210.63M, with a total supply of 210631361.714141. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 775.49M.