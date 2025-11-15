JunoCash Price (JUNO)
The live JunoCash (JUNO) price today is $ 0,050773, with a 3,54% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0,050773 per JUNO.
JunoCash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 99 248, with a circulating supply of 1,95M JUNO. During the last 24 hours, JUNO traded between $ 0,01105439 (low) and $ 0,054405 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,389901, while the all-time low was $ 0,01105439.
In short-term performance, JUNO moved +0,19% in the last hour and -3,11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22,68K.
The current Market Cap of JunoCash is $ 99,25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22,68K. The circulating supply of JUNO is 1,95M, with a total supply of 1954681.24990004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 158,50K.
+0,19%
-3,54%
-3,11%
-3,11%
During today, the price change of JunoCash to USD was $ -0,001863676882299818.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JunoCash to USD was $ -0,0269988270.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JunoCash to USD was $ -0,0312144838.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JunoCash to USD was $ -0,00000151886066181.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0,001863676882299818
|-3,54%
|30 Days
|$ -0,0269988270
|-53,17%
|60 Days
|$ -0,0312144838
|-61,47%
|90 Days
|$ -0,00000151886066181
|-0,00%
In 2040, the price of JunoCash could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Launched on 15/11/2025, Junocash (JUNO) is a privacy-focused, proof-of-work cryptocurrency with a fixed supply of 21 million coins, in which 100% of circulating coins are permanently shielded using zero-knowledge proofs. The protocol enforces mandatory privacy for all transactions: senders, receivers, and amounts are encrypted on-chain, with only transaction fees publicly visible. There are no transparent transactions, no optional privacy toggles, and no exceptions.
Bitcoin established a robust monetary framework, including fixed supply, proof-of-work consensus, and a predictable halving schedule, but its fully transparent ledger creates fungibility and privacy problems. When every transaction is publicly traceable, individual coins can be flagged, blacklisted, or valued differently based on their history. This breaks fungibility, a property essential to sound money. Bitcoin's SHA-256 mining is also dominated by specialized ASIC hardware, concentrating block production among industrial-scale operations. Juno Cash retains Bitcoin's core monetary properties, including a 21 million coin hard cap, 4 year halving cycle, and proof-of-work security, while addressing these shortcomings through mandatory privacy and CPU-accessible mining.
Junocash uses the Orchard shielded transaction protocol with Halo 2 zero-knowledge proofs, which require no trusted setup ceremony. This eliminates the cryptographic trust assumptions present in earlier zero-knowledge systems. Transaction signing completes in 2-5 seconds on commodity hardware, with verification under 100 milliseconds. New coins are minted openly for simple supply auditability, but must permanently enter the shielded pool before they can be spent, with no way to leave once inside. Because all transactions are shielded by default, no transaction graph exists, and there are no visible links between senders and receivers to analyze. Every coin is indistinguishable from every other, and the anonymity set is 100% of all transactions on the network. This restores the fungibility that transparent blockchains lack.
Users who need to share transaction details for compliance, auditing, or personal record-keeping can do so selectively through view keys, without compromising privacy for the rest of the network.
Mining on JunoCash uses the RandomX proof-of-work algorithm, which is designed to run efficiently on general-purpose CPUs and resist optimization by ASICs and GPUs. This enables anyone with standard consumer hardware to participate in block production and coin issuance, rather than requiring the specialized equipment that dominates Bitcoin mining. The network targets 60-second block intervals with a 100-block difficulty adjustment window, reducing block time variance and improving confirmation predictability. Mined coins require 1,000 block confirmations before they can be spent, providing additional security suited to a CPU-mined network.
JunoCash launched with no premine, no initial coin offering, no founders' rewards, and no developer tax. 100% of all block rewards go to miners. The project is open-source under the MIT license, with cross-platform node software available for Linux, Windows, and macOS (Intel and Apple Silicon). Mobile and desktop wallets, a standalone RandomX miner (junorig), mining pool infrastructure, and block explorer are available alongside the core node software.
The whitepaper, source code, and additional resources are available at https://juno.cash.
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What is JunoCash trading right now?
Current price: £0.03741924965341650000, with a price movement of -3.54% over the last 24 hours.
Is JUNO attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Privacy Coins,Base Ecosystem,Privacy peers.
How liquid is the JunoCash market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about JUNO?
With 1954681.24990004 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does JunoCash compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of £0.28735357097506050000 and ATL of £0.0081469871620000950000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is JunoCash being traded today?
It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate JunoCash's long-term viability.
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