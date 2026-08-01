Juno Agent Price Today

The live Juno Agent (JUNO) price today is $ 0, with a 6.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JUNO.

Juno Agent currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 219,887, with a circulating supply of 98.88B JUNO. During the last 24 hours, JUNO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JUNO moved +2.13% in the last hour and +11.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Juno Agent (JUNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.89K$ 219.89K $ 219.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.89K$ 219.89K $ 219.89K Circulation Supply 98.88B 98.88B 98.88B Total Supply 98,882,451,819.4269 98,882,451,819.4269 98,882,451,819.4269

The current Market Cap of Juno Agent is $ 219.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JUNO is 98.88B, with a total supply of 98882451819.4269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.89K.