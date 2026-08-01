JUNO Price Today

The live JUNO (JUNO) price today is $ 0.02018432, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02018432 per JUNO.

JUNO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,600,363, with a circulating supply of 79.51M JUNO. During the last 24 hours, JUNO traded between $ 0.01965025 (low) and $ 0.02083941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 45.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JUNO moved +1.15% in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.96K.

JUNO (JUNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Volume (24H) $ 4.96K$ 4.96K $ 4.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.13M$ 2.13M $ 2.13M Circulation Supply 79.51M 79.51M 79.51M Total Supply 105,634,214.31628 105,634,214.31628 105,634,214.31628

The current Market Cap of JUNO is $ 1.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.96K. The circulating supply of JUNO is 79.51M, with a total supply of 105634214.31628. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13M.