What is JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN)

JunkCoin - the Original Name of Dogecoin, often recognised as the 'Grandfather of Memecoins' JunkCoin Doge Real Name References https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=194756.0 ## What Is JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN)? $JUNKCOIN is the grandfather of Doge, it has real history and is the OG of OGs, it's one of the first memecoins ever created. Brief explanation of doge family tree to understand it's history: Junkcoin is the parent of Luckycoin and Bellscoin, whose forks ultimately led to the creation of Dogecoin. A fork means the coin was created by copying and modifying the Bitcoin code. JUNKCOIN was forked from Bitcoin's codebase back in the early days. This implies both Dogecoin and junkcoin share similar technical DNA with Bitcoin and junkcoin is the grandfather of doge. Meaning OG DOGE is actually junkcoin, it's original chain became dormant but today reborned on solana ! Created as a joke in 2013 "Designed to fail", but it ironically failed to fail"

JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN) Resource Official Website

JunkCoin Doge Real Name Price Prediction (USD)

JUNKCOIN to Local Currencies

JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN) What is the market cap of JunkCoin Doge Real Name? The market cap for JUNKCOIN is $ 78.57K USD . What is the circulating supply of JUNKCOIN? The circulating supply of JUNKCOIN is 947.93M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JUNKCOIN? JUNKCOIN achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JUNKCOIN? JUNKCOIN saw an ATL price of 0 USD .

