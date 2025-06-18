What is Junior (JUNIOR)

Junior is the official politifi coin for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his presidential bid. Junior has no utility but is categorized as a politifi token meant to drive attention, awareness, and funding for the RFK campaign. 1% of all buys and sells will be taxed and proceeds will go to a corporation that will direct all funds to a SuperPAC supporting RFK Jr’s bid for President and to Children’s Health Defense Charity.

Junior (JUNIOR) Resource Official Website

Junior (JUNIOR) Tokenomics

