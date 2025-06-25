JulSwap Price (JULD)
The live price of JulSwap (JULD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 59.24K USD. JULD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JulSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JulSwap price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 592.17M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JULD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JULD price information.
During today, the price change of JulSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JulSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JulSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JulSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-80.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-84.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JulSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.01%
-23.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? JULSWAP DAO: Empowering Community Governance and Decision-Making JULSWAP DAO is an innovative and community-driven project that places power and decision-making authority directly in the hands of its token holders. With each JULD Token representing a voting right within the DAO, participants have a genuine opportunity to shape the future of the ecosystem. The Utilization of DAO Token (JULD): Voting Power: Every JULD Token carries one voting right, ensuring that each participant's voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process. Proposal Acceptance: To be accepted, proposals require a minimum of 5% of the total token supply to vote with a "YES." This ensures that proposals garner sufficient support before progressing. Majority Consensus: For a proposal to pass, a minimum of 50% of all votes cast must be positive. This ensures that decisions represent the majority sentiment within the community. Timely Voting: The voting timeline for proposals is set at 72 hours, providing ample opportunity for community members to participate and contribute their perspectives. What’s next for your project? Liquidity.Bond DAO Community What can your token be used for? Earn While You Vote: Here's where it gets truly remarkable! When you exercise your voting rights, you have the opportunity to earn fees in the process. Your engagement and active involvement in the governance of our project are not only appreciated but also rewarded. This unique incentive structure aligns your interests with the success of our ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of JulSwap (JULD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JULD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JULD to VND
₫--
|1 JULD to AUD
A$--
|1 JULD to GBP
￡--
|1 JULD to EUR
€--
|1 JULD to USD
$--
|1 JULD to MYR
RM--
|1 JULD to TRY
₺--
|1 JULD to JPY
¥--
|1 JULD to RUB
₽--
|1 JULD to INR
₹--
|1 JULD to IDR
Rp--
|1 JULD to KRW
₩--
|1 JULD to PHP
₱--
|1 JULD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 JULD to BRL
R$--
|1 JULD to CAD
C$--
|1 JULD to BDT
৳--
|1 JULD to NGN
₦--
|1 JULD to UAH
₴--
|1 JULD to VES
Bs--
|1 JULD to PKR
Rs--
|1 JULD to KZT
₸--
|1 JULD to THB
฿--
|1 JULD to TWD
NT$--
|1 JULD to AED
د.إ--
|1 JULD to CHF
Fr--
|1 JULD to HKD
HK$--
|1 JULD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 JULD to MXN
$--
|1 JULD to PLN
zł--