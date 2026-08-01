JuliaOS is a high-performance, open-source operating system for AI agents and swarms, designed to power the next era of autonomous software in Web3. Built with the Julia programming language, it enables real-time, cross-chain execution of intelligent agents for DeFi, trading, governance, and more. JuliaOS is an infrastructure layer where modular agents coordinate like swarms in nature to solve complex tasks without centralized control.

What is the live price of JuliaOS?

JuliaOS is trading at £, showing a price movement of 0.27% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is JOS today?

The price volatility of JOS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for JuliaOS?

The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has JOS generated?

In the last 24 hours, JOS accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is £0.01606124727112650000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for JuliaOS?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does JOS compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Framework tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Framework category, JOS shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.