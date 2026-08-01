JPMorgan Chase xStock Price Today

The live JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) price today is $ 362.16, with a 0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current JPMX to USD conversion rate is $ 362.16 per JPMX.

JPMorgan Chase xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 379,010, with a circulating supply of 1.05K JPMX. During the last 24 hours, JPMX traded between $ 353.14 (low) and $ 365.63 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 366.76, while the all-time low was $ 263.62.

In short-term performance, JPMX moved +0.55% in the last hour and +0.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.99K.

JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 379.01K$ 379.01K $ 379.01K Volume (24H) $ 7.99K$ 7.99K $ 7.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.75M$ 100.75M $ 100.75M Circulation Supply 1.05K 1.05K 1.05K Total Supply 278,196.2170272167 278,196.2170272167 278,196.2170272167

The current Market Cap of JPMorgan Chase xStock is $ 379.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.99K. The circulating supply of JPMX is 1.05K, with a total supply of 278196.2170272167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.75M.