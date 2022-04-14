Jose (JOSE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jose (JOSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jose (JOSE) Information Jose Coin stands out as a distinctive meme coin by eschewing the common, unsustainable model of multi-trillion and billion token supplies that many others adopt. Instead, it was carefully designed with the achievable ambition of reaching a value of $1 and potentially surpassing it. JOSE sets itself apart with a strictly limited total supply of only 21 million tokens. This deliberate limitation not only fosters scarcity but also significantly enhances the potential for value growth. This strategic approach aims to create a more sustainable and investor-friendly environment. Official Website: https://www.josecoin.fun Buy JOSE Now!

Jose (JOSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jose (JOSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.52K Total Supply: $ 10.40M Circulating Supply: $ 9.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.25K All-Time High: $ 0.066179 All-Time Low: $ 0.00111638 Current Price: $ 0.00146691

Jose (JOSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jose (JOSE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JOSE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JOSE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JOSE's tokenomics, explore JOSE token's live price!

