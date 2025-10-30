JOOCE (JOOCE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00006452 24H High $ 0.00007067 All Time High $ 0.00008622 Lowest Price $ 0.00002737 Price Change (1H) +0.66% Price Change (1D) -8.10% Price Change (7D) +21.45%

JOOCE (JOOCE) real-time price is $0.00006495. Over the past 24 hours, JOOCE traded between a low of $ 0.00006452 and a high of $ 0.00007067, showing active market volatility. JOOCE's all-time high price is $ 0.00008622, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002737.

In terms of short-term performance, JOOCE has changed by +0.66% over the past hour, -8.10% over 24 hours, and +21.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

JOOCE (JOOCE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.99K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 650.81K Circulation Supply 1.67B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of JOOCE is $ 108.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JOOCE is 1.67B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 650.81K.