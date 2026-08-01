JOOBI Price Today

The live JOOBI (JOOBI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOOBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JOOBI.

JOOBI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,317.78, with a circulating supply of 100.00M JOOBI. During the last 24 hours, JOOBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00450539, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOOBI moved -0.16% in the last hour and -20.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

JOOBI (JOOBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.32K$ 8.32K $ 8.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.32K$ 8.32K $ 8.32K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of JOOBI is $ 8.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JOOBI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.32K.