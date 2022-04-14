Joey (JOEY) Tokenomics
Get ready for something legendary — this token is your early pass into history! Designed to celebrate the upcoming XRPL Wallet, this commemorative token honors the innovation and energy surrounding one of the most anticipated launches in the XRPL ecosystem.
It represents more than just a digital asset — it’s a badge of early support, a community flex, and a symbol of what’s coming next in the world of decentralized finance. Whether you're a collector, trader, or true XRPL believer, this token gives you a front-row seat to the future.
🔥 Important Note: This token is not affiliated with the Joey Wallet Development Team and holds no official connection to their platform or products. It’s a tribute — minted by the community, for the community.
HODL it. Show it off. Let it remind you: you're here before the wave hits.
Joey (JOEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Joey (JOEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Joey (JOEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Joey (JOEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JOEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JOEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.