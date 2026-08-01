JOCX Price Today

The live JOCX (JOCX) price today is $ 0.02096713, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02096713 per JOCX.

JOCX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 101,113, with a circulating supply of 4.82M JOCX. During the last 24 hours, JOCX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.127331, while the all-time low was $ 0.01524857.

In short-term performance, JOCX moved -- in the last hour and -18.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 246.26.

JOCX (JOCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 101.11K$ 101.11K $ 101.11K Volume (24H) $ 246.26$ 246.26 $ 246.26 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.11K$ 101.11K $ 101.11K Circulation Supply 4.82M 4.82M 4.82M Total Supply 4,822,438.697671155 4,822,438.697671155 4,822,438.697671155

The current Market Cap of JOCX is $ 101.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 246.26. The circulating supply of JOCX is 4.82M, with a total supply of 4822438.697671155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.11K.