JobIess (JOBIESS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00122764 $ 0.00122764 $ 0.00122764 24H Low $ 0.00154117 $ 0.00154117 $ 0.00154117 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00122764$ 0.00122764 $ 0.00122764 24H High $ 0.00154117$ 0.00154117 $ 0.00154117 All Time High $ 0.01618855$ 0.01618855 $ 0.01618855 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +5.03% Price Change (1D) -11.23% Price Change (7D) -35.51% Price Change (7D) -35.51%

JobIess (JOBIESS) real-time price is $0.00135721. Over the past 24 hours, JOBIESS traded between a low of $ 0.00122764 and a high of $ 0.00154117, showing active market volatility. JOBIESS's all-time high price is $ 0.01618855, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, JOBIESS has changed by +5.03% over the past hour, -11.23% over 24 hours, and -35.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

JobIess (JOBIESS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of JobIess is $ 1.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JOBIESS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.36M.