JobCoin ($JOBCOIN) is a dynamic meme token on the Solana blockchain, centered around the humorous narrative of escaping the 9-5 grind and achieving financial freedom through crypto. It embodies the dream of retiring early with wealth and leisure, resonating with a vibrant, global community of dreamers and meme enthusiasts. The project thrives on its community-driven ethos, where members actively shape its direction through creative input, meme generation, and collaborative initiatives. JobCoin's endless meme potential, spanning workplace humor, financial independence, and lifestyle aspirations which fuels its engaging presence on platforms like Twitter. A passionate community and a playful yet ambitious vision, JobCoin offers boundless possibilities for growth, entertainment, and connection in the crypto space.

JOBCOIN (JOBCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JOBCOIN (JOBCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.71M $ 2.71M $ 2.71M Total Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M Circulating Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.71M $ 2.71M $ 2.71M All-Time High: $ 0.00304367 $ 0.00304367 $ 0.00304367 All-Time Low: $ 0.00013024 $ 0.00013024 $ 0.00013024 Current Price: $ 0.00270164 $ 0.00270164 $ 0.00270164 Learn more about JOBCOIN (JOBCOIN) price

JOBCOIN (JOBCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JOBCOIN (JOBCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JOBCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JOBCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JOBCOIN's tokenomics, explore JOBCOIN token's live price!

