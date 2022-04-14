Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) Information The first liquid staking derivative on Solana to include MEV rewards. Tracks the price of SOL while accruing staking and MEV rewards. Yield is accrued in the price so it will steadily appreciate vs. SOL. Official Website: https://www.jito.network/ Buy JITOSOL Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.66B
Total Supply: $ 12.96M
Circulating Supply: $ 12.96M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.66B
All-Time High: $ 339.52
All-Time Low: $ 0.57898
Current Price: $ 204.54

Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JITOSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JITOSOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JITOSOL's tokenomics, explore JITOSOL token's live price!

