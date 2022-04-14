JINX (JINX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JINX (JINX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JINX (JINX) Information Jinx is a Solana-based meme token centered around daily artworks by an established artist in the Solana ecosystem. Created two months ago, Jinx captured community interest through a blend of humor, art, and meme culture. Known for its resilience, solidifying a strong, battle-tested community that continues to grow. Each day, the artist releases a few unique artworks, fostering a sense of collectibility and engagement among holders. Official Website: https://www.jinx.meme/ Buy JINX Now!

JINX (JINX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JINX (JINX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.63K $ 22.63K $ 22.63K Total Supply: $ 789.91M $ 789.91M $ 789.91M Circulating Supply: $ 789.91M $ 789.91M $ 789.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.63K $ 22.63K $ 22.63K All-Time High: $ 0.00288201 $ 0.00288201 $ 0.00288201 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about JINX (JINX) price

JINX (JINX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JINX (JINX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JINX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JINX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JINX's tokenomics, explore JINX token's live price!

JINX Price Prediction Want to know where JINX might be heading? Our JINX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JINX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!