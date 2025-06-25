JindoJinju Price (JINDOJINJU)
The live price of JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU) today is 0.00002203 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.92K USD. JINDOJINJU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JindoJinju Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JindoJinju price change within the day is +3.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 949.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JINDOJINJU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JINDOJINJU price information.
During today, the price change of JindoJinju to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JindoJinju to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JindoJinju to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JindoJinju to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JindoJinju: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+3.47%
-4.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JindoJinju is a meme coin project inspired by the Jindo dog, a Natural Monument of Korea. Symbolizing courage and wisdom gained through overcoming hardship, it blends the spirited energy of crypto meme culture with a unique digital universe. The project features NFT drops, community contests, and gamified campaigns, all supporting viral storytelling and community-driven growth. With a fixed token supply, JindoJinju is building a global brand rooted in IP expansion. Staking is already live on Avalanche's PumpSpace.io, with future utilities including cross-chain integration and merchandise.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
