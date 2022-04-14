Jill Boden (JILLBODEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jill Boden (JILLBODEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jill Boden (JILLBODEN) Information Jill Boden is a coin named after Jill Biden, the wife of the current POTUS Joe Biden. Since the memecoin Jeo Boden has skyrocketed to absurd highs, a developer decided to launch JILLBODEN. That developer 'rugpulled' original investors which caused me to make a community takeover for the coin. With the upcoming election hype we believe this coin could outperform the vast majority of the memecoin market. Official Website: https://jillboden.fun/ Buy JILLBODEN Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.52K
Total Supply: $ 998.30M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.30M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.52K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Jill Boden (JILLBODEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jill Boden (JILLBODEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JILLBODEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JILLBODEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JILLBODEN's tokenomics, explore JILLBODEN token's live price!

