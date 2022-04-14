JEXchange (JEX) Information

JEX aims at being a decentralized exchange that allows safe exchange of Elrond ecosystem tokens between users. The goal is to provide a simple and intuitive platform to create tokens exchange offers by interacting with a smart contract to benefit from the high level of security of Elrond blockchain.

Many new projects and their token appear almost everyday. We think it is important to provide a simple and secure way for users to exchange these tokens from peer to peer. Security is very important in these exchanges that require a third party to act as a warranty for integrity and to prevent fraud. JEX exchange claims to be a complement to the Maiar Exchange by proposing peer-to-peer swaps using a smart contract as a trustworthy third party.