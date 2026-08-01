Jetvoy Price Today

The live Jetvoy (VOY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VOY.

Jetvoy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,821,436, with a circulating supply of 100.00B VOY. During the last 24 hours, VOY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VOY moved -- in the last hour and +3.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jetvoy (VOY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Jetvoy is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VOY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.