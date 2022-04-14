Jetset (JTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jetset (JTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jetset (JTS) Information Fuel the ever-growing industries of Luxury, Travel and Wellness. $JTS will be used for luxury home rentals, exotic car rentals, travel, wellness programs and even Metaverse real estate transactions! Jetset isn't just a token, it's a lifestyle. Official Website: https://jetsettoken.com Whitepaper: https://express.adobe.com/page/ZByxWEkU3VK2n/ Buy JTS Now!

Jetset (JTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jetset (JTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 994.95M $ 994.95M $ 994.95M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 470.08K $ 470.08K $ 470.08K All-Time High: $ 0.00745547 $ 0.00745547 $ 0.00745547 All-Time Low: $ 0.0001093 $ 0.0001093 $ 0.0001093 Current Price: $ 0.00047246 $ 0.00047246 $ 0.00047246 Learn more about Jetset (JTS) price

Jetset (JTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jetset (JTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JTS's tokenomics, explore JTS token's live price!

JTS Price Prediction Want to know where JTS might be heading? Our JTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JTS token's Price Prediction now!

