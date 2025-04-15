Jetset Price (JTS)
The live price of Jetset (JTS) today is 0.00052413 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jetset Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Jetset price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Jetset to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jetset to USD was $ -0.0000206189.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jetset to USD was $ -0.0000659182.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jetset to USD was $ -0.0002811891493925056.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000206189
|-3.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000659182
|-12.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002811891493925056
|-34.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jetset: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+6.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fuel the ever-growing industries of Luxury, Travel and Wellness. $JTS will be used for luxury home rentals, exotic car rentals, travel, wellness programs and even Metaverse real estate transactions! Jetset isn't just a token, it's a lifestyle.
