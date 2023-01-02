JennyCo (JCO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JennyCo (JCO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JennyCo (JCO) Information JennyCo has developed a secure app where users get rewarded for uploading their dynamic health data (genetics, medical history, wearable data, etc) and in which they have further options to either lease their health data to businesses and/or receive AI-driven personalized health insights and recommendations. Official Website: https://jennyco.com/ Whitepaper: https://jennyco.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/JennyCoWhite-V22-MN-2.1.2023.pdf Buy JCO Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 250.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 704.55K
All-Time High: $ 0.04302785
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.0028242

JennyCo (JCO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JennyCo (JCO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JCO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JCO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JCO's tokenomics, explore JCO token's live price!

