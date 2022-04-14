Jenna (JENNA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jenna (JENNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jenna (JENNA) Information Project Introduction: JENNA is an AI agent that handles social media and trading strategies. Jenna is a revolutionary AI-powered agent living on Solana, aiming to push the boundaries of what's possible at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Built for the Solana AI Hackathon 2024, Jenna combines advanced AI capabilities with decentralized finance to create a unique autonomous entity. Official Website: https://www.jennamagent.com/ Buy JENNA Now!

Market Cap: $ 12.13K
Total Supply: $ 999.62M
Circulating Supply: $ 949.64M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.77K
All-Time High: $ 0.0012333
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Jenna (JENNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jenna (JENNA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JENNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JENNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JENNA's tokenomics, explore JENNA token's live price!

