Jeff CEO Price Today

The live Jeff CEO (CEO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CEO.

Jeff CEO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 126,917, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CEO. During the last 24 hours, CEO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00218053, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CEO moved +0.16% in the last hour and +4.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.10.

Jeff CEO (CEO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 126.92K$ 126.92K $ 126.92K Volume (24H) $ 71.10$ 71.10 $ 71.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 126.92K$ 126.92K $ 126.92K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Jeff CEO is $ 126.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.10. The circulating supply of CEO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 126.92K.