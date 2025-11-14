Jeeteroo, powered by the Jeetamoto Protocol, is decentralized cultural infrastructure that merges MPN Mining, NFT Nodes, and Liquidity Incentives through the innovative Proof of Jeet (PoJ) consensus mechanism. Combining the strengths of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS), it ensures a fair, community-driven token emission system rooted in the visionary principles of Satoshi Nakamoto and Leemon Baird. It stands as the first Decentralized Cultural Infrastructure coin to unite next-generation NFT-powered staking with on-chain mining in a vibrant, hybrid blockchain ecosystem.