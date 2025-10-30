Jeeteroo (JEET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00139124$ 0.00139124 $ 0.00139124 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.41% Price Change (1D) -10.50% Price Change (7D) +26.98% Price Change (7D) +26.98%

Jeeteroo (JEET) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, JEET traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. JEET's all-time high price is $ 0.00139124, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, JEET has changed by -1.41% over the past hour, -10.50% over 24 hours, and +26.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jeeteroo (JEET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 144.19K$ 144.19K $ 144.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 468.64K$ 468.64K $ 468.64K Circulation Supply 307.49M 307.49M 307.49M Total Supply 999,390,795.0 999,390,795.0 999,390,795.0

The current Market Cap of Jeeteroo is $ 144.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JEET is 307.49M, with a total supply of 999390795.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 468.64K.